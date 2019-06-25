Rains cripple Hyderabad’s IT corridor

By | Published: 12:12 am

Hyderabad: With traffic jams troubling motorists in the IT corridor during rains, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) held a meeting with the representatives of IT and corporate companies to chalk out plans for addressing the recurrent problems, here on Tuesday.

GHMC Commissioner M Dana Kishore said during the last weekend, a sudden spell of 10.50 cm rains was received. As a result, many streets in Madhapur, Hitec City, Kondapur and others got flooded.

In addition to this, the sudden influx of vehicles between 4 pm and 6 pm, rains and waterlogging were resulting in severe traffic jams. Among other solutions, staggering the employees exit timings will help a lot to ease traffic flow, he said.

The civic body has already identified 31 critical waterlogging points in Madhapur and neighbouring areas and is in the process of installing 10 horsepower water motors to pump out water.

All these aspects were discussed during another meeting with the IT and corporate office representatives on Thursday.utions.

Reasons for traffic jams

– Waterlogging due to insufficient stormwater drain network and choking with waste

– Poor manning of junctions and traffic monitoring

– Limited public transport options. Not many city buses, Metro operated till Hitec City, more MMTS services needed during peak hours

– Narrow road carriageway on many stretches

– Sudden influx of employees onto the roads in short span of time

Solutions

– Developing more stormwater drain network, clearing trash, plastic and debris

– Changing the entry and exit timings of employees. Different work shifts

– Early completion of Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge and flyover at Biodiveristy junction

– More alternate roads to divert traffic during rains and heavy traffic jams

– Proper road maintenance. Pothole and silt free roads

Alternate routes suggested by Cyberabad Traffic police

– Avoid Durgam cheruvu – Road no 45 route from Hitech city and take Hitec City – Cyber Towers – 100 feet road – Kavuri Hills junction and Hitech City – Bio Diversity – Khajaguda – Dargah – Film Nagar – Banjara Hills

– Avoid Gachibowli- Kothaguda – Hitex – Cyber Towers- Kavuri Hills- Jubilee Hills and take Gachibowli- Bio Diversity- Khajaguda- Dargah – Film Nagar – Banjara Hills

– Avoid Gachibowli- Kothaguda – Hitex- Kukatpally and take Gachibowli – Kothaguda – Kondapur – Hafeezpet – Alwyn Junction – Miyapur Junction – Kukatpally or Gachibowli Stadium – HCU- Nallagandla – BHEL – Alwyn- Miyapur and Kukatpally

– Avoid Hitec City- Cyber Towers- Malaysian Township – JNTU route and take Hitec City – Kothaguda – Kondapur – Hafeezpet – Alwyn – Miyapur – Kukatpally

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter