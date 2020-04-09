Rains damage crops, harvested produce in Kothagudem

By | Published: 11:43 pm

Kothagudem: Unseasonal rains damaged standing crops of maize and paddy along with banana plantations in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district on Thursday.

Several parts of the district witnessed rainfall during wee hours of Thursday. Besides standing crops of paddy and maize, harvested produce kept at markets and in the fields for drying also damaged.

Banana plantations in Aswaraopet, Dammapet, Mulakalapalli, Annapureddipalli and other parts in the district were damaged due to rains and high speed winds.

