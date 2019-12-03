Rains damage crops in Khammam

By | Published: 1:04 am 1:43 am

Khammam: Many mandals in erstwhile Khammam district have witnessed light to moderate rainfall on Monday.

The unseasonal rains have damaged standing crops and harvested produce in the fields at market yards in Kothagudem and Khammam districts. Paddy which arrived at market yards, PACS and agriculture markets dampened due to rains, much to the disappointment of farmers.

Mandals like Dummugudem, Cherla, Paloncha, Burgampahad, Chandrugonda and Julurpad in Kothagudem disrtrict and Sathupalli, Enkoor, Kamepalli, Kusumanchi, Vemsoor and Penuballi in Khammam district witnessed rain.

Bhadrachalem Sub-Collector Bhavesh Misra visited a paddy center in Burgampahad and inspected the wet paddy. He assured the farmers that efforts would be made to procure dampened paddy.

Untimely rains create inconvenience in Nalgonda

Nalgonda: Several mandals in the district witnessed moderate to heavy rain on Monday evening. In Nalgonda town, the rain, which started at 4.30 pm, continued till late in the evening, causing inconvenience to employees and students getting back home. Nalgonda has been overcast since morning. Kattangur, Nakrekal, Kethepally and Kanagal mandals witnessed moderate rain.

Paddy crop of farmers, which was stocked for sale at IKP Paddy purchasing centres at several villages in these mandals, got soaked in the rain.

Moderate rainfall in Warangal

Warangal: Light to moderate rainfall was recorded in several parts of the erstwhile Warangal district on Monday. Cloudy weather was witnessed throughout the day. While Venkatapuram and Wazedu mandals received light rainfall, Wardhannapet, Parvathagiri, Rayaparthu and Palakruthy mandals received moderate rainfall. In some places, paddy that was put out for drying by farmers were soaked in the rain.

