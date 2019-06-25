Rains: Hyderabad’s IT corridor waits for remedy

By | Published: 12:15 am 11:59 pm

Hyderabad: When it rains in the city, it pours in the IT corridor. Since it arrived on Friday, albeit behind schedule, monsoon has almost every spell of rain focussing more on the western parts of the city mainly comprising the bustling IT corridor.

Coupled with it, given the large work force that hit the road every day in these parts, the rains have been resulting in traffic gridlocks, vehicles moving at a snail’s pace and even the smallest of travel time getting stretched to long hours.

The scenes have been similar on Friday and then on Sunday, at Madhapur, Gachibowli to Financial District and other parts of west zone. At most places, the water logged road stretches tested the patience of motorists and commuters.

The situations have resulted in the civic administration and the police officials swinging into action to examine the causes and look for remedies. The GHMC points out that while the city storm water drain network was equipped to handle only 2 cm rainfall per hour, last Friday nearly 11 cm rainfall was recorded. The stormwater drain network and road conditions have come in for a thorough scrutiny.

On its part, the civic body has started to instal water motors and deploy men at critical water logging points in Madhapur, Serilingampally, Gachibowli and other areas to pump out water. The representatives of IT and corporate companies were also invited for a meeting to chalk out plans to address the problem.

The sudden influx of employees on the roads between 4 pm and 6 pm and water logging were found to be causing severe traffic jams. One aspect being discussed pertain to staggering the employees exit timings to ensure that road stretches do not get choked at once.

Another meeting is slated with representatives of HYSEA, NASSCOM, Cyberabad Security Council and other bodies in the city on Thursday. Meanwhile, the Cyberabad traffic police has come up with a few alternate routes and appealed the motorists to take these routes to avoid traffic snarls.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter