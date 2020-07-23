Rains in erstwhile Adilabad bring cheer to farmers

By | Published: 1:52 pm

Adilabad: Several parts of erstwhile Adilabad district registered light to moderate rains on Thursday, bringing cheer to the farmers. The rains also brought inflows into irrigation projects, but on the flip side, affected coal production in Mancherial district.

Tamsi mandal in Adilabad district recorded the highest rainfall of 87 mm. Jainad mandal received rainfall of 69.8 mm, followed by Mavala mandal 69.5 mm, Indravelli 67.8 mm, Boath, Talamadugu, Utnoor, Narnoor, Bazarhathnoor mandals between 66 and 50 mm.

In Mancherial district, Hajipur mandal recorded the highest rainfall of 74.8 mm, followed by Bellampalli and Kannepalli mandals at 69.3 and 56.8 mm respectively. Mancherial, Nennel, Luxettipet, Kasipet, Naspur, Mandamarri and Jannaram mandal recorded between 31 mm and 51 mm of rainfall. Sirpur (T), Koutala, and Chintalamanepalli of Kumram Bheem Asifabad district had 73, 69 and 65 mm of rainfall.

Following incessant rains in upstream areas, Kaddam Narayan Reddy Project in Nirmal district received inflows of 2,092 cusecs. The water level is presently at 690.2 feet against it Full Reservoir Level of 700 feet. Swarna project saw inflows of 2,300 cusecs and Kumram Bheem and Vattivagu projects in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district recorded inflows of over 500 cusecs. Local streams were flooded affecting normal traffic in the remote parts of Kumram Bheem Asifabad and Adilabad districts.

Farmers expressed happiness over the showers. They said this would make weeding easy for them in cotton crops besides readying the fields for paddy saplings. Farmers cultivating soya and other crops said the rains will help in germination of seed.

Meanwhile, excavation of coal in several opencast mines came to a standstill following the rain in Mancherial district since Wednesday evening. An OCP belonging in Srirampur area registered a loss of 9,000 tonnes in coal production on Thursday. Many other projects recorded a dip in output of coal ranging from 5,000 to 10,000 tonnes.

Khammam: Tanks, streams and reservoirs in erstwhile Khammam district were overflowing following the continuous downpour during the past 24 hours.

Majority of mandals in the district received light to moderate rainfall on Thursday. Khammam (urban) received a rainfall of 11.4 mm while Kothagudem received 32.2 mm rainfall and Paloncha witnessed 42.8 mm rainfall.

As a result, many low-lying areas and main roads in both the districts were inundated with rainwater leading to disruption of traffic. Standing crops in many places were inundated. However, there were no reports of loss of human life or cattle.

Kinnerasani project received inflows of 8000 cusecs following continuous rains in the catchment areas, Kothagudem District Collector MV Reddy said, and advised residents in low-lying areas to be cautious as water would be discharged from the project.

Similarly, Taliperu reservoir near Cherla was also receiving huge inflows following heavy rains in Chhattisgarh and two gates of the project were lifted to discharge 1,358 cusecs, officials said.

The water level in river Godavari at Bhadrachalam in Kothagudem district reached 15 feet on Thursday morning. Coal production in open cast mines of the SCCL in Kothagudem, Manugur, Yellendu and Sathupalli areas was affected due to the rains.

Moderate to heavy rainfall recorded in old Karimnagar

Karimnagar: Moderate to heavy rainfall was recorded in erstwhile Karimnagar district in the past 24 hours.

Heavy rainfall was recorded in Rajanna-Sircilla district. The highest rainfall of 67.3 mm was reported in Gajasingaram, Gambhiropet mandal followed by Avunur 55.3 mm, Namapur 54.5 Mallaram 51.5 and Veernapalli 50.8 mm.

Konaraopet, Gambhiraopeta, Peddur, Peddalingapur of Ellandakunta, Yellareddypet, Marrigadda, Rudrangi and other mandals also witnessed rains.

In Jagitial, 50.8 mm rainfall was recorded in Velgatur followed by Pegadapalli 33.0, Beerpur 31.3, Jagitial 29.5, Pudur and Thirumalapur of Mallial mandal received 29.0 mm.

While Jammikunta of Karimangar district received 40.8 mm, 39. 8 mm of rainfall was recorded in Huzurabad, Choppadandi 36.5, Gangadhara 32.3, and Karimnagar 27.8 mm. Mallial, Saidapur, Manakondur, Veenavanka and other mandals also reported moderate rain.

Dharmaram in Peddapalli district received 40.0 mm while Akenapalli in Anthegoan mandal recorded 38.0 mm rainfall. Julapalli, Kamanpur, Manthani, Suglampur, Rangamalli and other areas also received rainfall.

Water released to ayacut under Laknavaram, Pakhal lakes

Warangal: Irrigation officials released water to canals to provide irrigation facility to a total of 8,700 acres of ayacut under Laknavaram Lake in Mulugu district on Thursday. The water level in the lake was 26.6 feet on Thursday against its Full Reservoir Level (FRL) of 34.4 feet. “The total capacity of the lake is 2,135 MCFT, and the entire ayacut under the lake will get irrigation water this Vanakaram season,” AEE Kondaparthy Sudheer said.

Meanwhile, Narsampet MLA Peddi Sudharshan Reddy formally released water into the canals from Pakhal lake in Warangal Rural district on Wednesday. Due to the recent rains, the water level in the lake rose to 19.9 feet against its FRL of 30.3 feet. The total capacity of the lake is 3,385.50 MCFT and it provides irrigation water to 29,516 acres under its ayacut.

Officials also lifted four flood gates of Palem Vaagu project in Venkatapur mandal of Mulugu district to let out 360 cusecs as the project was receiving 338 cusecs. Several parts of erstwhile Warangal district received moderate to heavy rainfall on Thursday. Bachhannapet mandal in Jangaon district recorded the highest rainfall of 11.04 cm.

