Rains in Hyderabad catch festive shoppers off guard

By | Published: 12:53 am

Hyderabad: The sudden downpour on Sunday evening left many streets in the city under sheets of water and affected traffic movement, besides catching many festival-shopping citizens off guard in different areas.

With Ganesh festival set to commence from Monday, people, especially women, hit the streets to purchase flowers, puja materials at different markets, including Moazzam Jahi market, Gudimalkapur, Ameerpet and other areas.

The city markets were a beehive of activity when rains started to lash forcing the shoppers to rush for cover.

Traffic police and Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation personnel swung into action and cleared water stagnation at several places. At the AC bus stop in Madhapur, GHMC monsoon emergency teams used water pumps to remove water and ensure free flow of traffic.

Motorists had a tough time driving through knee-deep water at Uppal and neighbouring areas. Due to the rains, a tree got uprooted at Golden Tulip Estates near Sanskriti School. GHMC officials claimed no untoward incidents were reported.

Till 7 pm, Madhapur recorded the highest rainfall of 32.3 mm, followed by Moosapet, West Marredpally and Borabanda, which received 28.5 mm.

According to Met Department, there could be one or two spells of rains or thundershowers on Monday. Also, for the last few days, there has been a slight dip in the maximum temperatures in the city.

Generally, during this time of the year, the maximum temperature hovers around 30 degrees Celsius but on Saturday, the maximum temperature was 28.2 degrees Celsius.

Hussain Sagar filled to brim

Following the rains and steady inflows, Hussain Sagar lake is filled to the brim. On Saturday, water level reached 513.41metres – the Full Tank Level of the lake.

GHMC officials said the lake was designed in a way that 1.5 metres can flow above the Maximum Water Level of 514.91 metres and added that there was no need for panic because of the inflows.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter