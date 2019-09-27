Rains in Hyderabad leave trail of damage, fear

By | Published: 11:40 pm

Hyderabad: Very few places in Hyderabad escaped the wrath of the Rain Gods on Thursday night, as colonies were marooned and tarred roads battered out of shape and form into long muddy lakes.

That was not all. With viral fevers yet to slacken their grip, the sheer fear of waterborne diseases has started spreading among the people. The rains had begun late in the evening, forcing people in many colonies to spend a sleepless night as the downpour gathered intensity with every passing minute. It was well past midnight when mucky rainwater gushed into several hundreds of households in low-lying areas, going as high as the waist in many places, forcing residents to take shelter on the first floors, terraces, and other dry spots.

Water surged into houses at Shirdi Nagar, NMDC Colony in East Anandbagh, Prakashnagar Basti, Vaddera Basthi at Begumpet, a few colonies of Alwal, Uppal, Tarnaka, Trimulgherry and other areas.

At MS Maktha, water entered nearly 200 houses after a portion of the parapet wall of the nala connecting to Hussain Sagar breached due to heavy rains.

Till 8.30 am on Friday, Gudimalkapur recorded the highest rainfall of 14.9 cm, followed by Shivarampalli with 14 cm and Monda Market with 13.9 cm. The weather on Saturday is likely to be cloudy with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers. With not much of rain on Friday till late in evening, the water levels in many areas receded, bringing much-needed respite to the public.

