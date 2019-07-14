Rains in upstream areas hold hope for Telangana

By | Published: 1:10 am 1:33 am

Hyderabad: Though the monsoon’s late entry into Telangana has proved to be a dampener till now, there are good signs for the projects on both Krishna and Godavari, thanks to the copious rains received elsewhere in the upper reaches of their catchment areas. Rapid rise in the water levels in Almatti and Narayanpur dams on Krishna in Karnataka are holding hope for the State and coupled with the encouraging inflows from Pranahita, a tributary of Godavari that feeds the Kaleshwaram project, there is a lot to cheer about for people in Telangana.

Pranahita, a major tributary of Godavari, accounting for 34 per cent of the river’s drainage, has yielded over 10 tmc in less than a week. Both Medigadda and Annaram barrages that form part of the mega multi-package Kaleshwaram project began capturing the precious inflows from the tributary to boost the storage.

Widespread rainfall in its catchment spread across Vidarbha region in Maharashtra brought Pranahita back to life in less than a fortnight. The inflows from the river, which were consistently in the order of 11,000 cusecs to 13,000 cusecs, helped in building a combined storage of 10 tmc at Medigadda (6.5 tmc) and Annaram (3.6 tmc) as on Sunday evening, and it is expected to go up further in the coming days.

Five pumping units at Kannepally pumphouse have been lifting about 9,200 cusecs of water from Medigadda barrage (gross storage capacity of 16.17 tmc) to be conveyed into the Annaram barrage, which has a live storage of 3.5 tmc. Moves are afoot to lift water from Annaram barrage to Sundilla barrage, once it touches the 50 per cent mark of the gross water storage capacity, and this is likely to happen soon.

In the third stage, water will be pumped from Sundilla barrage to Sripada Yellampalli project to meet the drinking water and irrigation needs in the ayacut.

Both Almatti and Narayanpur, the two upstream projects of Karnataka in Krishna basin, have been receiving good inflows consequent to widespread rainfall in the catchment. The inflows into Almatti were 1,14,035 cusecs on Sunday morning, against 1,09,337 cusecs on Saturday evening. The live storage in the project touched 91.62 tmc, against the gross storage capacity of 123 tmc. The outflow from the project has now gone up to 28,253 cusecs from 5,628 cusecs. Consequently, Narayanpur project started receiving the inflow of 25,909 cusecs. The outflow from Narayanpur is in the order of 1,732 cusecs. Jurala project in Telangana is expected to receive first inflows of the year in another five to six days.

One tmc being lifted from Medigadda

Hyderabad: With the fifth pumping unit at Kannepally coming into operation on Sunday, the volume of water being lifted from Medigadda barrage touched one tmc a day. The project is designed to lift two tmc a day, which can be increased to three if the need arises. According to KLIS Engineer-In-Chief, N Venkateswarlu, two more pumping units would join the operation soon. Pumping unit 2 would be synchronised by July 16 and unit 7 by July 17, he told ‘Telangana Today’.

