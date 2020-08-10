Rains lash erstwhile Medak district

By | Published: 9:14 pm

Siddipet: The districts of Siddipet, Medak, and Sangareddy have experienced heavy to moderate rains during the past 24 hours. The skies, which remained cloudy for the past couple of days, burst open with showers for several hours.

Siddipet district recorded 41.3 mm average rainfall during the past 24 hours at 8.30 am on Monday even as Bejjanki Mandal recorded about 100 mm rainfall. Husnabad and Koheda mandals also recorded 83 mm and 82 mm rainfall respectively, while all the 23 mandals have experienced light to moderate rain since Sunday evening. Siddipet received bountiful rain of 585 mm throughout the monsoon season against the normal of 442 mm, recording 32 per cent excess rain.

Meanwhile, Medak district saw 28 mm average rainfall during the past 24 hours as all the 20 mandals recorded moderate rain. The district has recorded normal rainfall during the monsoon. Sangareddy district saw average rainfall of 16 mm during the period. Kangti recorded 70 mm rainfall.

