Rains lash Hyderabad, traffic affected

Published: 12:23 am

Hyderabad: After a brief lull, heavy rains lashed many areas across the city on Friday evening, affecting traffic flow and leaving streets under sheets of water. Many employees, especially those in the IT corridors returning home, were caught off guard as they had to wade through waterlogged grounds and got stuck in traffic snarls.

Traffic police had to take up relief measures to ensure free flow of traffic and also appealed motorists to take diversions to avoid inconvenience. Cyberabad Traffic Police informed public through tweets about water logging at IIIT-Hyderabad, and Gachibowli towards Lingampally.

Armed with crowbars and other tools, Jubilee Hills traffic police personnel were seen clearing water logging at Venkatagiri. At many locations, GHMC deployed emergency monsoon repair teams to fix water logging problems. At Borabanda, GHMC inspected water stagnation points and ensured free flow of water.

As for the rainfall, Hayathnagar received 56mm rainfall till 5 pm, while Patancheru received 41 mm, followed by Serilingampally recording 40.3 mm rainfall. Met department officials said there could be one or two spells of rain or thundershowers in the city on Saturday. Public took to the social media and shared pictures of water logging and traffic snarls at different areas. Most of the complaints were from the IT corridors of Gachibowli, Hitec City and neighbouring areas.

Sharing pictures of a water-logged street in front of Shilparamam, Madhapur, a Twitter user (@lsprasath), tweeted “Another day of rain, water logging and traffic jam episode in Hitec city” (sic).

Krishnaveni, another Twitter user, shared pictures and videos of motorists wading through sheets of water near the IIIT-H campus. She tweeted: “Astonished to see our road conditions from Bachupally to Khairatabad and Bachupally to Gachibowli.”

Four cars damaged in wall collapse

Four cars were damaged when the boundary wall of Meadowland Apartments collapsed on top of them at Bhagath Singh Nagar Phase 2, in Kukatpally here on Friday. No casualties were reported.

According to the police, due to the heavy downpour in the early hours, the wall, which reportedly had no pillars in between for support, had absorbed the rain water. “We suspect it had been absorbing rain since and with the sudden spill of rains, it collapsed on the cars which were parked beside it in the parking area,” police said. The Kukatpally Housing Board Colony police are investigating.

