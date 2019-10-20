Rains lash parts of erstwhile Adilabad

By | Published: 10:53 pm

Adilabad: A few parts of erstwhile Adilabad district on Sunday saw light to moderate rains, damaging standing crops. Bejjur, Wankidi, Sirpur (U), Lingapur and Tiryani mandals, Chintalamanepalli of Kumram Bheem Asifabad district recorded between 15.6 mm and 60 mm of rainfall. Kasipet, Thandur, Bheemini, Kannepalli, Kotapalli, Mandamarri, Mancherial, Naspur, Jaipur, Bhimaram, Chennur, Hajipur and Dandepalli received the similar rainfall while Bellampalli and Nennal mandals witnessed heavy rainfall.

Due to the prolonged rains, standing cotton, soya, maize, red gram, green gram and paddy crops were affected, causing losses to the agrarian community. Authorities from agriculture department said a survey would be carried out to assess the quantum of the crop damage and asked affected farmers to share the information with them.

