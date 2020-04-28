Rains lash parts of Siddipet district on Tuesday

By | Published: 9:17 pm

Siddipet: Rains lashed several parts of Siddipet district on Tuesday damaging standing crops and paddy brought by farmers to the procurement centres.

The sudden showers caught the farmers unawares and they had a tough time covering their produce with tarpaulins. The farmers in the district cultivated paddy in a record 1.5 lakh acres. The crops were either harvested and ready for sale or were ready for harvesting, resulting in losses to the farmers. The district has witnessed rains thrice in the past fortnight causing serious damage to paddy and horticulture crops.

