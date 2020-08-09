Rains lash several parts of Hyderabad

By | Published: 9:02 pm

Hyderabad: Following upper air cyclonic circulation over northwest Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood, several parts of the city received light to moderate rainfall on Sunday.

According to Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), Serilingampally received highest rainfall at 20 mm while Pashamylaram, BHEL and Madhapur received 17.8 mm. Across the State, districts, including Nizamabad, Medak, Warangal Rural and Rajanna Sircilla, recorded moderate to heavy rainfall on Sunday.

The weather warning with Meteorological Department, Hyderabad indicated thunderstorm accompanied with lightning to occur over Telangana on Monday and there is a possibility of heavy rain at isolated places in the districts.

Impact based forecast said that there would generally be cloudy sky in the city on Monday. Light to moderate rain or thundershowers are very likely to occur in many parts and at times heavy spells in one or two areas of the city, it added.

