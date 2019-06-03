Rains lash Telangana, one killed

By | Published: 12:50 am 12:57 am

Hyderabad: Sudden downpour lashed Hyderabad late on Monday, throwing traffic out of gear, snapping power lines and uprooting trees. An engineering student, son of a police constable, was reportedly electrocuted in SR Nagar.

The rains lashed several areas across Telangana as well, bringing some respite to the districts that were reeling under severe heat wave conditions for over a week now. Alampur of Jogulamba Gadwal, Tekulapalle of Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mahabubnagar, Vikarabad, Nagarkurnool and Ramagundam received rain.

In Hyderabad, the SR Nagar police said a B. Tech student, Shivaji, died reportedly after suffering an electric shock in BK Guda. The 18-year-old, son of a police constable with the SR Nagar police station, was walking home holding an umbrella when an electricity pole collapsed. Police suspect that Shivaji may have been electrocuted after his umbrella came in touch with the pole or due to loose earthing in the area near the pole. The actual cause of death was yet to be confirmed.

Meanwhile, other parts of Hyderabad reported widespread damage after strong winds, thunder and lightning caught office-goers heading home unawares. Waterlogging, too, brought traffic in several areas to a grinding halt, forcing teams of the GHMC’s Disaster Response Force and City Traffic Police to swing into action. Traffic personnel were seen clearing flooded stretches in Saifabad and near Necklace Road Rotary.

This apart, a portion of the Moula Ali Kaman collapsed, while an auto-rickshaw was damaged after a tree fell on it at Amberpet. On the Ganesh temple road in Vanasthalipuram, an electricity pole collapsed. At Ayyappa Colony in Dammaiguda, a tree fell on electric wires, snapping power supply to the area. Complaints of outages came in from Keesara, Jagadgirigutta and other areas of Hyderabad.

Meerkhanpet in Ranga Reddy recorded the highest rainfall of 82.8 mm, followed by Mankhal in Maheswaram, which received 70.3 mm and Doulthabad in Vikarabad with 48.3 mm. In the city, Thorur in LB Nagar received the highest rainfall of 47mm, followed by 39 mm at BHEL, RC Puram; and 38.8 mm in Kushaiguda, Kapra; till 6 pm, according to the Telangana State Development Planning Society.

The day temperature dipped a bit by evening, with the India Meteorological Department recording the maximum temperature at 40.2 degrees Celsius at 6.30 pm, a reasonable decline from the 42.7 degrees Celsius recorded on

Sunday.

Meanwhile, IMD warned of heat wave conditions across Telangana, including areas of Adilabad, Nizamabad, Nirmal, Mancherial, Jagitial, Karimnagar and Khammam, on Tuesday as well.

