Rains, lightning play cameo in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The famed Hyderabadi weather was at its whimsical best on Friday.

The day, which began on a hot and humid note and had the mercury rising till late afternoon, ended with lightning and showers in the night. Late in the evening on Friday, several parts of the city were greeted with showers even as the skies lit up with lightning that came with loud thunder. However, during the day as the sun shone bright, temperatures crossed 41 degree Celsius in some parts of the city.

The summer, which was delayed by a couple of weeks, is slowly gathering steam with different parts of the city beginning to reel under the impact of the rising temperatures over the last three days. In the last 24 hours, the BHEL area has recorded the highest temperature of 41.7 degree Celsius, followed by Khairatabad (41.1 degree Celsius), Marredpally (41 degree Celsius) and Gachibowli (40.3 degree Celsius), according to the Telangana State Development Planning Society.

Across the State, Jagtial saw temperatures touching 43 degree Celsius while temperatures in districts like Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Nirmal, Adilabad, Nalgonda and Siddipet were around 42 degree Celsius. The average temperature in the city with Regional Meteorological Centre was 39 degree Celsius. The MET forecast said there would be rain or thundershowers, which would occur towards evening or night with temperatures hovering around 40 degree Celsius in the next five days. Daytime apart, even the nights are getting warmer in the city. The minimum temperature recorded on Thursday night was 25.6 degree Celsius, which is one degree Celsius above normal.

