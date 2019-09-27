Rains may leave you teary eyed

By | Published: 12:09 am 12:55 am

Hyderabad: If you thought that the torrential rains had an impact only on the city’s roads and traffic, think again. The rains this year could cast an impact on your lunch and dinner menus as well.

The rains, which have caused widespread crop damage in neighbouring districts and States, have already triggered a shortage in supply of vegetables, especially onions, with the prices slowly on the rise and set to soar further in the next couple of weeks.

Onions are being sold at Rs 40 a kilogramme at wholesale markets and at Rythu Bazaars in the city. However, a majority of retailers and vegetable vendors are selling the same at prices ranging from Rs 55 to Rs 60 a kilogramme. Even online grocery stores and supermarkets are selling onions at the hiked prices.

A major portion of the onion stock for the city arrives from Maharashtra, Kurnool and Mahabubnagar at the Mahbub Mansion Complex, Malakpet. With intermittent rains lashing these areas as well, the supply has come down, so has the crop yield, which means the prices could further shoot up in the days to come, traders say. For a case in point, Mahabub Mansion Complex has witnessed a drop in stock arrival by about 5,200 quintals on Thursday.

According to officials at Mahabub Mansion Complex, 16,409 quintals of onions arrived from Maharashtra, Kurnool and Mahabubnagar areas on Thursday as against 21,608 quintals the previous day.

Compared to last September, the prices have tripled in the wholesale market itself. On Thursday, onions were sold at Rs.40 per kg, while on September 26, 2018, it was Rs.12 per kg.

“Retailers charge Rs.15 to Rs.20 per kg extra on the wholesale price. If the supply drops, the prices will further shoot up,” an official said.

On the other hand, the rains caused widespread damage in vegetable farms too. Prices of some commonly used vegetables have started soaring. For instance, one kilogram of tomatoes at Rythu Bazaars across the city has gone up from Rs.9 to Rs.20 in the last one week. Similarly the cost of capsicum and ribbed gourd per kilogram has gone up from Rs.31 to Rs.45 and Rs.25 kg to Rs.38 respectively in the last 10 days.

“With the recent rains, the prices are expected to go up again. Presently, there is enough supply of vegetables,” said Mohammed Mujeeb, estate officer, Rythu Bazaar, Falaknuma.

Similar views were echoed by farmers in the market. They said the rains had damaged the fully grown crops.

“In a week or 10 days, prices will go up due to the yield being lost,” said Ravinder, a vegetable vendor and farmer from Maheshwaram.

