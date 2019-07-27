Rains in Palamuru area instil hopes among ryots

By | Published: 9:31 pm

Wanaparthy: Rains across the five districts of Palamuru region during the past 48 hours have been encouraging and have instilled hope among farmers in the area. However, this is just a slight relief and the rainfall situation still looks gloomy, going by the forecast for the next 72 hours.

Light to moderate rainfall was recorded in various parts of erstwhile Mahabubnagar district, where farmers had sowed seeds during the first week of June, hoping monsoons were just round the corner. Continuous dry spells had left thousands of acres dry due to delayed South-West monsoon, due to sudden occurrence of cyclone ‘Vayu’ in north-western India.

One good thing which can be seen is that many farmers had left their lands without cultivating them (for example under the ayacut of Kalwakurthy Lift Irrigation Scheme). This time around, many have waited for the rains and those who have already sown crops are farmers cultivating cotton (around Nagarkurnool) on a large scale, and the crop, may have received a wetting just when it was desperately needed.

Scenario bleak in Gadwal



In Gadwal it rained just for a day and that too only in certain parts close to Ieeja, Alampur, Rajoli and nearby mandals. The forecast for the next 72 hours also doesn’t look so bright for Jogulamba Gadwal district and so are the chances of irrigation for the crops in the district, as neither Jurala nor RDS have received any inflows from upstream yet.

The Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) has forecast that there could be rainfall anywhere between 15.6 mm and 64.5 mm in various parts of Mahabubnagar district and rainfall up to 15.6 mm in some parts of Mahabubnagar, Narayanpet, Wanaparthy and Nagarkurnool districts. However, much of Nagarkurnool district may not receive rains in the next 48 hours, according to the weather forecast.

However discouraging the forecast may be, farmers whose crops have dried up are gearing up to sow another crop, thanks to the light rains which have brought down the temperatures across the region, leaving an opportunity for cultivation of rain-fed crops in this kharif.

