Rains rejuvenate twin reservoirs of Hyderabad

After 3 years, Himayath Sagar and Osman Sagar receive good inflows

By | Published: 11:17 pm

Hyderabad: After about three years, most of the 187 lakes in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits are full to the brim due to the heavy rains that have lashed the city and suburbs in the last few days.

The twin reservoirs of Himayath Sagar and Osman Sagar have also received good inflows. Similarly, water level in Hussain Sagar continues to be over the full tank level of 513.41 mts.

Though there were no heavy rains in the city on Sunday, the inflows continued into the twin reservoirs. The water level in Himayath Sagar was 1,759.40 feet against the Full Reservoir Level (FRL) of 1,763 feet at 6 pm on Sunday. Likewise, the water level in Osman Sagar was 1,771 feet against the FRL of 1,790 feet.

Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) officials said flood gates of Himayath Sagar would be opened to release water downstream once the water level reaches 1,760 feet and depending on the inflows. Already, the revenue, police and municipal officials have been put on alert in the wake of steady inflows into the reservoir.

The water level in Hussain Sagar remained at 513.57 mts a notch over the FTL of 513.41 mts. Though, the inflows have receded on Sunday, the water level continues to be over the FTL in the lake, said an official from GHMC.

There are 187 lakes in the GHMC limits and according to officials a majority of the lakes are full to the brim.

This season there have been good rains in the catchment areas and accordingly the inflows have also remained steady into many lakes. All the big lakes like Saroornagar, Fox Sagar, Kapra lake, Bandlaguda and others are almost full, said an official.

In view of incessant rains, GHMC lakes wing is constantly monitoring the water level in the lakes and initiating measures accordingly. Residents in the abutting areas of many lakes were being alerted in view of heavy rains.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .