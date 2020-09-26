Rains snap road connectivity in Palakurthy

While Palakurthy mandal of Jangaon district recorded the highest rainfall of 14.9 cm in the State, it was followed by Chennaraopet mandal of Warangal Rural district with 12.98 cm and Parvathagiri mandal with a rainfall of 10.76 cm

By | Published: 10:21 pm

Warangal: Several parts of the erstwhile Warangal district recorded moderate to heavy rainfall as per reports released by chief planning officers (CPOs) on Saturday.

While Palakurthy mandal of Jangaon district recorded the highest rainfall of 14.9 cm in the State, it was followed by Chennaraopet mandal of Warangal Rural district with 12.98 cm and Parvathagiri mandal with a rainfall of 10.76 cm. Nallabelli mandal also recorded heavy rainfall of 10.14 cm. Meanwhile, Bheemadevarapally with 8.03 cm, Hanamkonda with 6.54 cm and Warangal with 6.24 cm have recorded heavy rainfall.

Many tanks and streams in Jangaon district have been overflowing. Road connectivity was also snapped to several villages in Palakurthy mandal. Crops including paddy and cotton were inundated by flood waters, and power supply was interrupted as the power lines were cut at a few places. Flood water entered houses in low-lying areas in Warangal city.

To take stock of the situation, Government Chief Whip Vinay Bhaskar visited Sammaiah Nagar which was affected by the flood waters. Speaking on the occasion, he said that nalas would be restored in the locality. “MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao also said that the government is committed to resolving the issue of flooding of the low-lying areas in the city by removing encroachments on the nalas,” he added. Vinay Bhaskar directed the officials to restore the nalas as early as possible.

RDO Vasuchandra, Corporators Sirangi Sunil, Nalla Swaroopa Rani, Vemula Srinivas and others accompanied him.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .