Rains wreak havoc in Mahabubnagar

Wanaparthy: A couple from Machanpally thanda of Machanpally gram panchayat in Mahabubnagar district died in a lightning strike during the thunderstorms on Tuesday evening.

For the second time this month, farmers from several parts of Palamuru region suffered losses as their paddy crops which were ready for harvesting were damaged in strong winds coupled with rains that lashed several parts of Wanaparthy, Mahabubnagar and Narayanpet districts on Tuesday evening. The untimely rains caused heavy losses to paddy and mango farmers in the region.

In Wanaparthy district, moderate rains were recorded in Ghanpur, Gopalpet, Revally and Wanaparthy mandals, where crops were once damaged at a large-scale just couple of weeks ago when there were hailstorms in these parts of the district.

As the rains came down suddenly on Tuesday evening, farmers who had brought their produce to procurement centres were taken by surprise. At many places rains have dampened paddy brought to the procurement centres. Light rainfall was recorded in Peddamandhadi, Pangal, Pebbair and Kothakota mandals.

Similar situation was observed in Narayanpet district just few hours before thunderstorms struck Wanaparthy district. There was 54.8 mm rainfall recorded in some parts of Damaragidda mandal of Narayanpet district, where there was light rainfall recorded in parts of Kosgi, Utkoor, Narayanpet and Dhanwada mandals on Tuesday.

Several parts of Mahabubnagar also received light to moderate rainfall on Tuesday evening. Mahabubnagar rural mandal and Bhootpur received moderate rainfall, whereas the rest of the mandals mandals except Midgil received light to very light rainfall.

Parts of Kodair, Bijinapally, Nagarkurnool, Peddakothapally, Padara and Balmur also received light rainfall on Tuesday.

There is no rainfall forecast for the next 72 hours according to Telangana State Development Planning Society.

