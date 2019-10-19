Rains wreak havoc on crops in Nizamabad

By | Published: 8:59 pm

Nizamabad: Heavy rainfall was recorded in Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts in last 24 hours, resulting in damage to standing paddy crop in 310 hectares affecting 585 farmers in Nizamabad district. Nizamabad district recorded a average rainfall of 3.46 cm while Kamareddy district recorded 4.56 cm average rainfall.

Friday night witnessed heavy rainfall in Nizamabad district with Indalwai recording 7.43 cm, Yedapalli 6.35 cm, Dichpally 6.31 cm and other five mandals recording above 5 cm rainfall. In Kamareddy district, 8.03 cm rainfall was recorded at Machareddy, 7.58 cm at Madnur, 6.85 at Ramareddy and 6.09 at Jukkal.

Two villages were affected in Mogupal mandal due to the incessant rains and crops were left damaged in five villages. In addition to paddy, cotton and soybean crops were also affected by the heavy rains, officials said.

Damage to crops was also reported in Navipet and Yedapalli mandals. In Navipet mandal, the rains damaged crops in 6 villages and 72 farmers lost crop in 60 hectares. In Yedapally mandal, damage to crops was reported in four mandals and 122 farmers lost crop in 58.4 hectors.

Totally, in Nizamabad district, crop damaged in 19 villages in four mandals and 585 farmers lost crops in 310 hectors. Apart from that, harvested maize crop in many areas was damaged on plot forms in various mandals of the Nizamabad district.

In Kamareddy district also farmers lost paddy, maize, soybean crops in Yellareddy, Sadashiv Nagar, Nizamsagar, Pitlam, Madnooru, Bichkunda, Banswada, Birkoor mandals. Farmers appealed the government to provide relief from damaged crops while the agriculture officials are estimating the damage happened to the crops.

