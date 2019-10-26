Raise in punctuality performance of SCR trains

By | Published: 12:11 am

Hyderabad: The punctuality performance of mail/express trains of the South Central Railway (SCR) has increased to 82 per cent during the first six months of the current financial year i.e., April to September.

According to officials, punctuality of these trains during the same period for the previous financial year (2018-19) was 79 per cent. The punctuality of SCR is 8 per cent higher when compared with the average of Indian Railways.

The average of punctuality performance percentage of India Railways from April to September in the financial year 2019-20 for mail/ express trains has improved to 74.21 per cent as compared to 67.05 per cent for the same period in the year 2018-19, a press release said.