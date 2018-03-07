Raise a toast to trendsetters

By | Published: 11:25 pm 7:57 pm

Since years, we have spoken about women breaking the glass ceilings in general. But it is high time to specifically talk about the women who have already broken all the gender stereotypes.

In recent times, there have been a lot of initiatives taken to actually make a difference in the work scenarios, especially in the male-dominant sections. Now, women are given equal opportunities to prove their mettle in the fields which were earlier restricted to male professionals.

It isn’t too long since the day the city got to hear about metro recruiting 35 women loco pilots during the launch of Hyderabad Metro Rail. And, what else could be a great sight than seeing a woman pilot behind the wheel of the most popular commuting service in the country and the city.

For Supriya Sanum, who is a train operator at Hyderabad Metro Rail, it feels great that there aren’t many stereotypes now as far as a woman’s career choices are concerned. “Women can build their career in the field of their interest,” she says.

Supriya shares that she has learnt to drive many kinds of vehicles from her brother right from a very young age. “Being always interested in bikes and cars, I chose mechanical as my stream in engineering and MTech. I always wanted to be on a driver’s seat, and it is exciting,” she says and adds that the company is now hiring trainees and the number of female train operators will definitely increase in the near future.

In February, 735 stipendiary cadet trainee women constables successfully completed nine months of training. It was the biggest batch of women constables to pass from the Academy after the State formation.

Talking to Tabloid Today, Swati Lakra, ACP (SIT & Crime), says, “After the State formation, now women have 33.5 per cent reservation in police force, which is a great initiative, and hopefully many women will be seen in police force in coming years.”

She even adds that it is proven beyond doubt that if women are given equal opportunities, they can do as well as men, if not better.

Today, when the entire globe is celebrating International Women’s Day, Hyderabadi women, and the men who support them, have one more reason to cherish the day. After women have been given a chance to control the steering of metro rail, now, the entire Begumpet railway station will be handled by an all-women team from today.

The ACP says that the initiative at Begumpet railway station will not only boost the confidence in women working there but also in public to see such developments.

When we are talking about the women who are doing great in life and making a mark for themselves in the male bastion, how can we not talk about Tessy Thomas? She is the first woman to head an Indian missile project. Isn’t her achievement an inspiration to all the ambitious women across the nation?

Initiatives, and inspiring women, like these definitely project the positive changes that our country is going through.