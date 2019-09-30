Purusha Sooktham raises pertinent questions

By | Published: 8:13 pm 9:29 pm

Saturday evening opened the doors for discussing, questioning, challenging issues of toxic masculinity and toxic femininity through a contemporary play Purusha Sooktham, written and directed by award-winning actor and anchor Jhansi. Vamsee Chaganti played the lead role along with Jhansi.

Purusha Sooktham was structured as a two-character plot, which focused on core emotional issues between genders. It raised questions like ‘Can we unlearn gender roles?’ ‘And if we do, what happens?’ This Kathanika Production starred acclaimed artistes Vamsee Ch as The Man and anchor Jhansi as The Woman. This was also Jhansi’s first time donning the directorial hat.

Ace director Krishna Vamsi, ‘Kalatapaswi’ K Viswanath, Tanikella Bharani, Paruchuri Gopala Krishna, and Raj Kandukuri praised the actors and the concept of the play.

There was also a panel discussion on “Financial Literacy for Mothers”, organised by Million Moms, an initiative to keep mothers healthy, fit and financially independent. Dr Surendra Kumar Joshi, Chief Secretary, Government of Telangana, Kalpana Behara, Head of Digitisation, Program Management, UBER, Mamtha Nalla Reddy and actor Genelia Deshmukh were part of the panel.

“It is not easy to earn money. We struggle a lot. We sacrifice a lot. So, women must not only know how to manage their hard-earned money, they must also take charge of it,” said actor and model Genelia Deshmukh. The panel discussion, moderated by journalist Prema Malini, was held on September 28 at Poorna Konvention in Madhapur.

