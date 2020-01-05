Raising questions on Muslim politics

By | MR Narayan Swamy | Published: 12:55 am 12:02 am

Are Muslims across India a homogenous community? Do they all think and act alike? Are they truly nationalists? What are the issues that bother them the most? Why is Muslim politics mostly viewed in a negative sense? Who is to blame for this? Why is there is such muted reaction now to aggressive Hindutva?

These and innumerable other related questions are examined in detail by Hilal Ahmed, an associate professor at the Centre for the Study of Developing Studies in New Delhi. Ahmed is clear that Muslims in India, like any other community, are divided on caste, class and regional lines and this is what shapes their politics. Moreover, he complains that their active participation in secular politics, without giving up their identity, is often ignored. And so is the fact, brought up in frequent surveys, that they too consider unemployment, poverty and lack of educational facilities as the most serious concerns of everyday life – like anyone else.

In other words, Muslim politics is not just about burqa, triple talaq and Ayodhya. Unfortunately, even the mainstream media ignores this. The diversity of Muslim politics can be gauged from the fact that 6-7 per cent of the community votes for the BJP at the national level. This rose to 9 per cent in the 2014 Lok Sabha battle. But, the popular impression of Muslims is that – and this is nurtured by BJP too – that barring a handful of cosmetic Muslims, the community votes against the BJP. This further fuels hate-Muslim Hindutva politics.

Ahmed complains that Muslim politics has always been understood in a negative sense. No rational mind would support triple talaq “but presenting marriage and divorce as decisive political concerns for Muslim communities in general and Muslim women in particular is a highly superficial, distorted and absurd explanation”.

The author thinks that Hindu fundamentalism is one of the most important reasons behind Muslim backwardness. The core of Hindutva of all kinds is based on historically constituted, anti-Muslim rhetoric that goes to the extent of questioning the community’s patriotic credentials. The situation is worse in northern India which bore the brunt of Hindu-Muslim violence in 1947 and where the ghost of Partition has been kept alive. In the process, although official surveys point out that Muslims along with Dalits and tribals are at the bottom of the Indian economic ladder, the popular narrative that is nurtured is that they are a pampered community!

Ahmed argues that the Modi government has refused to acknowledge the backwardness of Muslims as a legitimate policy concern. The impact of this straightforward refusal has been so powerful that now virtually all political parties, the Congress included, appear to have lost interest in what used to be called the agenda of ‘Muslim empowerment’. And if anyone talks about it, he or she will be dubbed communal, at worse anti-national.

The book predicts that the rise of Muslim middle class in various regions of the country cannot be underestimated and this might reshape the sociological profile of the Muslim elite (and perhaps politics) in the long run.

The reality is that Islamic religiosities, contrary to the popular perception, do not entirely determine the everyday life of Indian Muslims. Ahmed asserts that there is no such thing as a Muslim vote bank – notwithstanding the fact that a section of so-called secular politicians and also the clergy make public appeals to Muslims ahead of elections in a manner that it gives an impression that the community votes en bloc. Muslim voting patterns show that claims of a Muslim vote bank are hollow. But this notion will survive, Ahmed says, until and unless Muslim plurality is recognised as a political reality. For different reasons, neither the BJP nor its political foes are ready to do so.

Ahmed makes an important point that 14 per cent of Indians today are Muslims and making any decisive statement about such a large number of people, who are inevitably diversified and different from each other in a number of ways, is highly misleading and inappropriate. Indeed, even the now razed Babri Masjid “has lost its capacity to be a cause of provocation for Muslims”.

The book makes some powerful observations. But as the author himself admits at one place, much of this is not going to seep into mass consciousness; the wisdom – the reality as to who and what the Muslims are – will remain confined to a section of the informed class. And that is the problem: public perception is often not the truth but it is public perception that matters in everyday life, politics included. So, whatever they do, Indian Muslims will have to keep proving that they are Indians too, not just Muslims.

Title: Siyasi Muslims: A Story of Political Islams in India

Author: Hilal Ahmed

Publisher: Penguin/Viking

Pages: 240

Price: Rs 599

