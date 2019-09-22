Raj Bhavan school issues TCs to 30 students

By | Published: 12:14 am

Hyderabad: In open violation of rules, the Government High School, Raj Bhavan, has issued Transfer Certificates (TC) to 30 students in the middle of the academic year, allegedly due to the fear that their performance would affect the school’s SSC results.

According to sources, the school authorities issued the TCs to students who were academically not that bright. The move, which has come in the middle of the academic year without prior notice, has shocked students and parents alike, with the 30 children now at a loss as to where to go to complete the academic year.

The move is said to be a first in any government school, and is being attributed to the immense popularity the school has, with parents in the city, including those of students in private schools, making a beeline to get admission in the school over the last few years. The competition for seats had reached a point where ministers, MLAs and MLCs were issuing recommendation letters for their known people, for admission to the school.

Teachers’ fears

This, it is said, had triggered fears of a dressing-down if the result was not up to expectations. The teachers, sources said, were afraid that poor results would attract memos and action from Raj Bhavan authorities and from the Directorate of School Education as well.

Academics and daily activities are regularly monitored by the office of Raj Bhavan. In fact, former Governor ESL Narasimhan used to conduct surprise visits and inspect the school. The constant monitoring from higher authorities had a negative offshoot, with teachers not being keen on this school in the teacher transfer process held last year. For 11 sanctioned posts in the primary school section, there is only one regular teacher and two teachers working on deputation basis. The remaining posts were filled with Vidya Volunteers (VVs). Similar is the case with the high school section, where out of 22 regular teaching posts, eight were VVs.

Currently, the primary section from Class I to V has 560 students, while in the high school, there are 640 students. Speaking to Telangana Today, in-charge headmaster Suman neither denied nor admitted that TCs were issued to the students.

BHS condemns move

On the other hand, the Balala Hakkula Sangham (BHS) has condemned the the move and said that it was a violation of child rights and the Right to Education.

The Sangham has demanded that the school immediately take back the students, apart from calling for suspension of the headmaster, failing which the Sangham would challenge the issue on an appropriate legal platform.

