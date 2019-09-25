Raj Bhavan School to readmit transferred students

By | Published: 12:15 am

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad District Education Office (DEO) has decided to re-admit students who had been issued transfer certificates by Government High School, Raj Bhavan, into the same school. The decision comes in the wake of a slew of media reports highlighting the issue. The DEO said the headmaster of Government High School, Raj Bhavan, had tried to detain 25 students in class IX because of poor academic performance.

Among them, 15 parents were not willing for detention and took transfer certificates, Hyderabad DEO Venkata Narasamma said on Tuesday.

She said in-charge headmaster of the school was removed from the position and VAS Karunasree of Government High School, Esamia Bazar, has been appointed as full-time headmistress at the school.

Regional Joint Director of School Education had issued charge memo to Suman, she said, adding if parents were willing to join their wards in Government High School, Raj Bhavan, again, they would be admitted

Meanwhile, the Balala Hakkula Sangham alleged that Government High School, Lalapet, had issued transfer certificates to all Telugu medium students over poor academic standards.

BHS alleged that HM Yakaiah had issued transfer certificates on verbal orders of the Hyderabad DEO. However, the Hyderabad DEO quashed allegations stating she would never issue such orders.

“An inquiry will be done on Wednesday to ascertain the facts,” she said.

