Raj Tarun to pair up Nithya Menon?

Young actor Raj Tarun has reportedly signed a romantic love story which is being directed by Vijay Kumar Konda of Gunde Jaari Gallanthayyinde fame. According to the industry circles, the movie is being produced by K Radhamohan who had earlier produced movies like Pantham starring Gopichand, and the Ravi Teja-starrer Bengal Tiger in 2015.

The movie’s script work is underway and the regular shooting is likely to be commenced in the month of July. It is also learnt that Nithya Menon is under consideration for female lead in the upcoming movie. The Malayalam girl was last seen in NTR Kathanayakudu where she played a cameo.