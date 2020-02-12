‘Raj Tarun will bag another hit with Orey Bujjiga’

By | Published: 7:50 pm

Young actor Raj Tarun will be trying his luck with another comedy entertainer Orey Bujjiga. Produced by KK Radhamohan under the banner Sri Sathya Sai Arts, Orey Bujjiga is being presented by Lakshmi Radhamohan in Konda Vijay Kumar’s direction.

The movie will be coming before audiences as a summer special. Makers unveiled the first look featuring the lead pair Raj Tarun and Malavika Nair. “The first look of the film is getting good response. The film is currently undergoing post-production work. It’s going to be an out-and-out youth and family entertainer.

The story perfectly suited for Raj Tarun and hope the movie will give a good break to the young actors. We are releasing the film as a summer special. After hit movies like Emaindi Ee Vela, Adhinetha, Bengal Tiger and Pantham under our banner, Orey Bujjiga will certainly score a superhit.

It will surely become a very good commercial film for Raj Tarun, Konda Vijaykumar, Anup Rubens,” said producer KK Radhamohan. Glamour doll Hebah Patel will be seen in a crucial role. Vani Viswanath, Naresh, Posani Krishna Murali, Anish Kuruvilla, Sapthagiri, Raja Raveendra, Ajay Ghosh, Annapurna, Siri, Jayalakshmi, Soniya Chowdary, Sathya, and Madhunandan played other important roles. Anup Rubens is rendering music while Nandyala Ravi is the cinematographer.