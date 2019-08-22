Raj Tarun’s manager lodges complaint

By | Published: 1:02 am

Hyderabad: Actor Raja Ravindra, who is also the manager of Telugu actor Raj Tarun has lodged a police complaint against one Karthik, a costume designer, alleging that he made threatening and extortion calls to the actor.

Raja Ravindra, in the complaint lodged at the Madhapur police station here on Thursday, said Karthik called him on Wednesday morning saying he had a video of Raj Tarun and demanded Rs 5 lakh not to publicize it. The video is purportedly of the moments after an accident in which Raj Tarun was involved earlier this week and was captured by Karthik.

“He threatened to publicize it if he was not given money. However, on Thursday Karthik approached a vernacular news channel and handed over the video, which was then aired by the channel,” Ravindra said. The Madhapur police said they are verifying the complaint.

Meanwhile, appearing before a vernacular news channel, Karthik denied allegations of threatening and extortion and alleged that Raj Tarun was in an inebriated condition when he crashed the car into a wall in Narsingi.

“I captured the video of the actor who was in a drunken condition. He ran away from the spot offering a deal to not publicize the video,” Karthik told the channel.

