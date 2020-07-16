Raja Kumari to feature in reimagined version of Bob Marley’s ‘One love’

By | Published: 10:38 am

Mumbai: Indian-American rapper-songwriter Raja Kumari will feature in a reimagined and re-recorded version of late Bob Marley’s iconic anthem “One love”.

“I’ve had a Bob Marley poster on my wall since I was a kid, and he has influenced my music and art in so many ways,” Raja said.

“I’m honoured to be a part of ‘One Love’ with so many incredible artistes, to celebrate the legacy of one of my musical gurus. I’m so excited to partner with UNICEF and donate all the proceeds to a charity I hold dear to my heart and has helped so many people in need,” she added.

Members of the Marley family, Stephen Marley, Cedella Marley and her son, Skip, will be launching a re-recorded version of the classic song to support UNICEF’s work for children affected by Covid-19 on July 17.

Cedella said: “‘One love’ was written as a call for global solidarity at a time when the world was very divided, much as it is now. And yet, only by uniting with one love and one heart can we defeat this virus, protect our children, and make the world a more just and equal place. All over the world, children and families are suffering. Whether they are living in refugee camps, slums or favelas, or they lack access to healthcare or school, or are being treated unfairly because of their race, religion, ethnicity or gender, our dream with this song is to reimagine a world where all children are treated equally – just as my father intended.”

The global solidarity anthem will be available on all major streaming platforms. It was reimagined by the Marley family in response to a call by UNICEF to help reimagine a fairer, more just world for children whose lives have been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, and to honour the late Bob Marley.

The money raised from “One love” for Reimagine initiative will help UNICEF respond to the immediate needs by providing soap, masks, gloves, hygiene kits, protective equipment and life-saving information for children and families.