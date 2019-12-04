Raja Singh booked for objectionable remarks

By | Published: 7:46 pm

Hyderabad: The Bahadurpura police have registered a case against Goshamahal BJP legislator T Raja Singh for allegedly trying to outrage the religious sentiments of a community. The MLA had reportedly made some remarks in a video shared on social media platforms when the Shadnagar rape-murder came to light, in connection with the religion of one of the four suspects. Following the comments, a person from Kishanbagh approached the Bahadurpura police who booked a case under Section 295A of IPC against the legislator.

“A case has been registered and investigation is on,” said the Bahadurpura police.

