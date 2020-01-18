Raja Singh holds road show in Nizamabad

By | Published: 10:04 pm

Nizamabad: BJP MLA Raja Singh participated in road shows in Nizamabad municipal corporation areas, along with Nizamabad MP Aravind and other BJP Leaders on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, he alleged that TRS party had pushed the State into debts.

He participated in road shows at Hanuman Junction, Phulong, Nikhil Sai Circle, Weekly Market, Sai Reddy Petrol Pump, Devi Road, Rrailway Flyover, Hamlawadi, Nirmal Hruday, SFS High Schools and Kanteshwar areas.

He alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao made false promises. He said that after winning of municipal elections, their party should change the name of Nizamabad city as Induru.

Rajasingh said that MIM president Asaduddin Owaisi was now raising nationalism issue, because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Former BJP leader Yendala Lakshminarayana, BJP district president Palle Gangareddy and BJP party candidates participated.

