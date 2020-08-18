Rajamouli dubs plasma therapy ‘Brahmastra’ against Covid

By | Published: 10:36 pm

Hyderabad: Plasma therapy is the ‘Brahmastra’ for those infected with Covid-19 and fighting the deadly virus, film director SS Rajamouli said here on Tuesday.

Speaking at a felicitation programme for plasma donors at the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate here, Rajamouli said plasma therapy was the only solution till a vaccine was invented. Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar had successfully created a platform for Covid-19 patients, volunteers and hospitals for plasma donation, with more than 70 donors coming forward every day now, he said, adding that 481 people had so far donated plasma and saved 850 lives.

Music director MM Keeravani, calling plasma therapy the ‘Sanjeevani’ for critical Covid patients, said 15 members of his family and co-workers who were infected and recovered are ready to donate plasma once antibodies are developed.

Sajjanar, appreciating an awareness song brought out by Keeravani and team, said the Society for Cyberabad Security Council had launched an online link, http://donateplasma.scsc.in, to connect plasma donors and recipients on one platform. This platform would ensure that all plasma donors were registered and that a database was maintained.

