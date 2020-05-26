Rajamouli, senior press photographer of Eenadu passes away

By | Published: 2:39 pm

Hyderabad: A senior most news photographer, R. Rajamouli, working with Eenadu newspaper, passed away on Tuesday morning. He was 57 and is survived by his wife and two sons.

Rajamouli, acknowledged to be most affable pressperson, had joined Eenadu newspaper in 1985 and continued with the organisation till his death. He was on duty till Sunday and had gone home after covering his assignments in the evening. He complained of giddiness. His family members rushed him to a hospital after he could not recognise people.

Doctors who performed an MRI determined that he suffered from a hemorrhage in his brain and conducted a surgery. However, bleeding in his brain could not be contained and he breathed his last on Tuesday morning.

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao express his shock over the death and conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .