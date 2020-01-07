Rajamouli steers RRR to perfection

By | Published: 8:21 pm

Ace director SS Rajamouli’s prestigious project RRR has been piquing the interest of Telugu fans, especially the director’s fan base. ‘How the project is being shaped?’ and ‘Why a lot of time is being invested in the project?’ are some of the questions from fans.

Well, the makers of RRR, along with the director Rajamouli, have been taking utmost care in not letting any information out to media. The latest news we have is that Rajamouli wanted actor Jr NTR to have his head tonsured in some specific sequences. And NTR immediately okayed the director’s request without any hesitation. “No star in Telugu cinema had ever made such an act of tonsuring his head. It’s his greatness to oblige Rajamouli’s request and complete the scene without the help of a dupe. This shows how confident NTR is and the trust he reposes in Rajamouli,” said a source in the industry.

The shooting of the movie is under way at a brisk pace in the city. It is learnt that 70 per cent of shoot has been wrapped up. With Jr NTR starring alongside Mega Power Star Ram Charan for the first time, the multi-starrer is being produced by DVV Danayya under the banner of DVV Entertainment. Touted to be a period drama, albeit with fiction story, is being made on a massive budget of Rs 400 crore.

Jr NTR is playing the role of Komaram Bheem, a tribal leader who fought for the liberation of Hyderabad from Asaf Jahi Dynasty before Indian Independence, while Ram Charan is essaying the role of Alluri Sitaramaraju, who revolted against the British imperialism.

It is also learnt that Rajamouli and producer DVV Danayya have decided to wait for the right time although distributors from Telugu States and from Bollywood are ready to shell out money to acquire the rights of RRR. Meanwhile, it is decided that the movie is scheduled to release on July 30.

