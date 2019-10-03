Rajanna-Sircilla Collector Krishna Bhaskar sets things in order

By | Published: 9:38 pm

Rajanna-Sircilla: D Krishna Bhaskar, seen as a young and dynamic District Collector, has been putting the fear of god among village level officials as well as sarpanches who neglect their duties.Though he comes across as a mild-mannered person, the committed District Collector has in the past few weeks shown the village officials that he will not brook any nonsense when it comes to duty. The State government’s prestigious 30-day action plan has virtually come as a platform for Krishna Bhaskar to show his mettle.

As part of the programme, he toured almost all villages in the district to inspect the implementation of the programme in rural areas. During his visits, Krishna Bhaskar came down heavily on village officials as well as sarpanches for not taking up works as part of the 30-day action plan.

Besides suspending a number of officials, sarpanches have also been taken to task for not taking up sanitation work such as clearing garbage, cleaning drainages, plantation of saplings and measures to protect them.

Some peeved sarpanches, unhappy with the attitude of the collector, sought the upright officers’ transfer from the district. Yellareddypet sarpanch Venkat Reddy, at a recent press meet, condemned the attitude of Krishna Bhaskar and sought his transfer.

On Thursday, the District Collector suspended a field assistant Srinivas in Desaipalli of Thangallapalli mandal for poor maintenance of trees and avenue plantation. He inspected the implementation of the 30 day plan works in Padmanagar, Sarampalli, Desaipalli, Mallapur, and Indiranagar of Thimmapur madal, Therlamaddi, Mustabad, Pothgal, Namapur, and Gudur of Mustabad mandal and Lingannapeta of Gambiraopet mandal.

Speaking on the occasion, Krishna Bhaskar warned the officials of suspension if they neglected the implementation of the 30-day action plan works. “Out of 30 days, 28 days have already been completed,” he pointed out and urged the officials to speed up works.

Asking the people to construct soak pits in their houses and not to dump garbage on roads and drainages, he instructed officials to impose fine if anybody is found dumping garbage on roads.

He also wanted the officials to educate people about sanitation and the environmental threat posed by use of plastic. Instructing officials to take steps to clear drainages regularly, he wanted the officials to camp in villages and complete all works.

