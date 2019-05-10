Rajanna-Sircilla: NRI husband’s harassment prompts woman to end life

By | Published: 12:54 am

Rajanna-Sircilla: Alleged harassment by her NRI husband and in-laws drove a woman to end life in Laxmipur of Thangallapalli mandal late on Wednesday night.

Lavanya allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling in her maternal home. Enraged family members of the deceased tried to stage dharna in front of the house of her in-laws in Gollapalli. However, the police foiled their attempt and shifted the body to the district headquarters hospital for postmortem.

According to police, seven months ago, Lavanya got married to his brother-in-law, Ravinder, who is working as a software engineer in New Zealand. The couple went to NZ after 15 days of their marriage.

Due to the frequent quarrel between the couple, Lavanya returned to her in-laws’ home three months ago and maternal home a few days ago.

Lavanya’s family members alleged that Ravinder had an extra marital affair at his office and harassed Lavanya. They wanted the government to bring Ravinder back to India and punish him.