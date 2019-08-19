Rajasekhar to make comeback with emotional thriller

By | Published: 7:53 pm

‘Angry young man’ Dr Rajasekhar is back. This time, the actor has signed an emotional thriller which is being produced by Dr G Dhananjayan of Creative Entertainers & Distributors. After PSV Garuda Vega’s success, Rajasekhar has something to cheer after his movie, a period drama, Kalki was released.

Now, the actor is learnt to have felt excited about the script of his upcoming venture which is an emotional thriller. Sathyaraj, Nasser and Brahmanandam have been roped in to play key roles. Simon K King, who recently composed the music for Killer, is rendering the tunes.Pradeep Krishnamoorthy, who has directed Sathya (the Tamil version of Kshanam) and Vijay Antony’s Bethaludu, will wield the megaphone. The female lead and other cast members will soon be finalised.

The film’s title and production work schedule will be made official soon. The producer is planning to complete the shoot in a single schedule and release the thriller in March next year. Producer Dhananjayan has won two National Awards and has been associated with some important movie as a producer and distributor. Mr. Chandramouli and Kaatrin Mozhi of Jyothika are two of his recent films. He has teamed up with Vijay Antony twice in a row.