Rajasekhar’s Arjuna completes censor, release on March 15

Hero Rajasekhar’s upcoming movie Arjuna has completed censor formalities and got ‘U/A’ certificate from the censor board. The producers have announced the release date on March 15. Arjuna is a political drama and Rajasekhar is playing dual roles in the movie. He will be seen in the roles of father and son. Kanmani is directing the movie.

Maryam Zakaria and Sakshi Gulati are essaying the female lead roles. Vandemataram Srinivas has composed music while Madhu Naidu handled the cinematography. Arjuna is being presented by CK Entertainment banner while Happy Movies banner is releasing the movie. Kota Srinivasa Rao, Rekha, Sana, Murali Sharma, Anand, Prabhakar, Benerjee, Chalapathi Rao, Venu Madhav, and Babu Mohan will be seen in key roles.