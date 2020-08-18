Rajashekhar Reddy submits memorandum for RDTC

By | Published: 10:45 pm

Hyderabad: TRS Malkajgiri Parliamentary constituency in-charge Marri Rajashekhar Reddy on Tuesday met Collector, Medchal-Malkajgiri Dr Vasam Venkateswarlu and submitted a memorandum for establishing a Regional Driver Training Centre (RDTC) in the district.

Interacting with the Collector, Rajashekhar Reddy maintained that RDTC facility in the district will go a long way on providing opportunities to the unemployed youth.

The Collector said that the State Transport Minister, Puvvada Ajay Kumar was also positive towards the proposal to establish a driver training facility in the district. “We will take all possible measures in starting this prestigious project in our district,” the Collector assured the TRS leader.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .