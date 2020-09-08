Rajasthan: 7 more COVID-19 fatalities taking death toll to 1,158

Of the total cases, 15,632 people are under treatment and 75,223 people have been discharged, it stated.

Jaipur: Rajasthan recorded seven more fatalities due to COVID-19 on Tuesday taking the death toll to 1,158, while 721 new cases pushed the state’s tally to 93,257, according to a health department bulletin.

Of the total cases, 15,632 people are under treatment and 75,223 people have been discharged, it stated.

The state capital has so far reported 290 deaths, Jodhpur 112, Bikaner 84, Kota 82, Ajmer 79, Bharatpur 72, Pali 47, Nagaur 44, Udaipur and Alwar 30 each, Barmer 23 and Dholpur 22.

The fresh 721 cases include, 107 from Jaipur, 89 from Kota, 84 from Jodhpur, 69 from Alwar, 39 from Bikaner and 35 from Ajmer.