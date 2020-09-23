Rajasthan man held selling opium in Hyderabad

Dinesh Kumar, 25, a resident of Secunderabad and a native of Rajasthan was working as a labourer at a steel company at Nagole after coming here six years ago.

Hyderabad: One person who was allegedly selling opium was nabbed by the Commissioner’s Task Force (South) and the Nallakunta police on Wednesday. The police seized 150 grams of opium, a motorcycle and a mobile phone from him.

“In the first week of September, Dinesh went to Rajasthan and bought one kilogram of opium. He was selling it here at Rs. 1,400 a gram,” said S Raghavendra, Inspector, Task Force (South).

