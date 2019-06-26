Rajasthan Police uncovers huge Bitcoin scam, 4 arrested

By | Published: 4:39 pm

Jaipur: The Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) of Rajasthan Police has unearthed a huge bitcoin scam in the state, with links possibly spread out to other states and even countries.

The bust is seen as one of the biggest action against illegal Bitcoin trade in the country.

The Rajasthan ATS swung into action after receiving a complaint from a group of people who had invested in companies like monigo.com, and bet2bet.com, which they said promised them handsome returns on their investment.

The complainants alleged they did not receive any money in return and instead, were asked to invest money in another company on the promise of even better returns which led to the suspicion in the minds of the investors.

An FIR has been registered in this connection.

Police conducted multiple raids at different locations across the state and arrested the four persons, who are believed to be the main accused.

Police said they are also interrogating other individuals with possible connection to the scam.

The ATS is also claiming to have found plenty of evidence which has given them vital leads.

The accused have also been found to be involved in the illegal business of online betting.

“These people have managed an investment of at least Rs 15 crores from the people in Rajasthan alone,” Director General, ATS, Rajasthan Police, Bhupendra Singh said.

Upon being asked whether similar cases have been discovered in other states, Bhupendra Singh said that ” For now, we only have information about Rajasthan. We do not know about the situation in other states, we are still investigating”.

The senior police officer was also asked about the scam’s possible links with terror funding. ” It is too early to suggest anything of such sort. Investigations are at an early stage,” he said.