Rajasthan Royals’ fielding coach Yagnik tests Covid positive

New Delhi: Rajasthan Royals’ fielding coach Dishant Yagnik has tested positive for COVID-19, the IPL team announced on Wednesday, making it the first such case among the league franchises ahead of their departure next week to this year’s tournament venue, the UAE.

The 13th edition of Indian Premier League is set to take place in the UAE from September 19 to November 10. The event was moved out of India due to rising Covid-19 cases. “Rajasthan Royals would like to inform that their fielding coach Dishant Yagnik has tested positive for COVID-19,” the franchise said in a statement.

“The test was undertaken keeping in mind that the team members need to assemble in Mumbai next week for their flight to the UAE. The franchise implemented an extra test for all players, support staff and management travelling to the UAE in addition to the two tests recommended by BCCI, to ensure as robust a process as possible.”

This is the first case among the IPL contingent. Yagnik is currently in his hometown Udaipur and has been advised to get admitted to a hospital for the mandatory 14-day quarantine.