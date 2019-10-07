Rajasthan: RTI activist dies in ‘police custody’

By | Published: 10:19 am

Barmer: The staff of Pachpadra police station in Rajasthan’s Barmer district was sent to police lines after an RTI activist allegedly died in police custody here on Sunday. “The police had received information about a fight between two sides. After reaching the spot, a constable brought three people (including the activist), who are cousin brothers. There was some land dispute,” said Barmer SP Sharad Chowdhary.

“The activist’s cousin brothers were produced before a Tehsildar on Sunday and were granted bail, but when the activist was supposed to be produced, his health began to deteriorate. Along with him, another cousin of him was there. He was taken to a hospital where the doctors declared him dead,” he added.

The official stated that the entire staff of the police station has been posted to Police Lines and further probe is on in this matter.