Rajdeep Sardesai says he has hope in youth and digital media

By | Published: 12:39 am 1:02 am

Hyderabad: In the age of propaganda-driven news and highly polarising politics, the only ray of hope falls on the young generation and their potential with the cost-effective digital media, senior journalist and author Rajdeep Sardesai said on the concluding day of the HLF.

At his literary session called ‘Media in the Age of Breaking News’, the television host acknowledged ‘a complete loss of moral code’ in broadcast journalism.“There are nearly 400 news channels in India, majority of them owned by builders and politicians.

Good journalists cannot start news channels of their own because it takes about Rs 200 crore to run a news channel for two years, and that too in loose cash. At such a time, the only hope we have is the digital media. Thanks to the Internet, the young of the day can become citizen journalists to counter the hate-mongering by various political sides.

We need many more fact-checking websites such as altnews.com,” said Sardesai.Citizens are also shirking their responsibility just as media is, Sardesai added, exhorting the socially-conscious to stand for what they believe in, instead of falling for political ideologies.