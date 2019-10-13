Rajendra considers ‘Tholubommalata’ among his best works

By | Published: 7:40 pm

Speaking on the sidelines of the poster launch of ‘Tholubommalata’, Rajendra Prasad said, “If I have to select my top five films, I would love to add ‘Tholubommalata’ to it.

After, Aa Naluguru, the script narrated by director Vishwanath really captivated me and made take up the project instantly. All the characters in it talk about sentiments, love and emotional bonding among family members. I hope it inspires those who stay away from their home and native places. And my character has also motivated me to keep doing what I do.”

He also heaped praises on the young director who has woven a story featuring all the human values at a larger dimension. “If somebody questions me as to why all are afraid of me, I will point out all the characters of my career till now including that in ‘Tholubommalata’. I believe director Vishwanath should be highly appreciated for making all the actors in the film embody their characters so well on-screen,” he added.

Music director Suresh Bobbili also weighed on Rajendra Prasad’s performance for portraying the role of Sodala Raju perfectly. “The performance of Rajendra Prasad helped me a lot in orchestrating the re-recording,” Suresh said.

Director-turned-actor Devi Prasad shared the minute details of the script and the ease with which they were brought alive through the direction of Viswanath. The entire cast and crew is upbeat that Tholubommalata will bring them fame, dignity and identity. Maganti Durga Prasad has produced the film on Suma Durga Creations with Ishwarya Maganti as the presenter.