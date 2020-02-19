Rajendra Singh compliments Telangana government

By | Special Correspondent | Published: 6:53 pm 7:42 pm

Warangal Urban: Waterman of India, Rajendra Singh complimented the Telangana government for constructing the Kaleshwaram and Devadula lift irrigation schemes. He, however, urged the government to see that the farmers cultivate crops that consume less water rather than paddy. He delivered a talk on “Water literacy, river rights and responsibilities”at Kakatiya University here on Wednesday.

“The students can bring about a lot of change in the society,”he said and added that the power of river and woman is great. He, however, lamented over misutilisation of the water in the country. He also explained how the ground water table was improved in Rajasthan traditional methods of water conservation. “A total of 11,800 check dams have been constructed in Rajasthan,”he said and added that the ground water table of 2.5 lakh well was improved due to water conservation methods like constructing the check dams.

Stating that the water crisis is looming large in the country, he said that 17 states and 365 districts in the country were facing the water problem and drought as per a survey conducted in 2019. Rajendra Singh also expressed concern over illegal mining and felling of the trees. KU Registrar Prof K Purushotham presided over the programme, while nearly 500 students attended the talk. On Tuesday night,

Rajendra Singh, the Magsaysay Awardee in 2001 and Stockholm Water Prize winner in 2015 addressed the students and staff of NIT Warangal, as a part of Godavari Yatra in Telangana. He gave insights into the water conservation and lift irrigation. Director Prof. N.V. Ramana Rao welcomed Rajendra singh and appraised him the initiatives taken by NIT Warangal towards water conservation.

Commenting on the extant water crisis in the 21st century, Rajendra singh stated that climate refugees from Asian countries are already forced to migrate to European countries to survive severe water distress. Talking about his journey of “Aviral Nirmal Godavari” he explained how this journey is also an endeavour to reawaken the respect, sanctity, hygiene and health of Godavari river. Singh also appealed that Godavari river must be recognised as a resource and not as an unending luxury.

Cautioning about the impending water problem in India and around the world, the Water Man of India emphasised on the importance of initiating rain water harvesting and hydro-conservation projects. Director Prof N Ramana Rao, the Registrar S Goverdhan Rao, Prof K Bangaraiah presided the function. Deans, heads, faculty, staff and students attended the lecture.

