Rajendranagar explosion: Source of explosives yet to be traced

By | Published: 11:03 pm

Hyderabad: The Rajendranagar police are yet to identify the source of the explosive material which led to the death of a man near the PVNR Expressway here on Sunday. The explosive substance too is yet to be identified, police said.

Special teams have been formed and are enquiring with automobile shops, paint shops and industries to find out from where the container was brought.

“We are verifying physically on the ground and also examining the footage from surveillance cameras in the surroundings. It is yet to be known if the container was dumped by someone or it fell while being transported,” police said.

The Rajendranagar police said based on evidence and further investigation, the case may be altered to negligence causing death. It was on Sunday morning that Syed Khaja Aleemuddin, a rag picker, carried a plastic container which he had apparently picked up from somewhere and tried to open it, triggering an explosion. He succumbed to his injuries soon after.

Explosive experts suspect that the container could have had expired chemicals used in small industries and could have been dumped carelessly on the road.